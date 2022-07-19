(Bloomberg) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who recently returned from a trip to Florida, has tested positive for Covid-19, according to an emailed statement.

“After being notified of several close contacts testing positive for COVID-19, Governor Pritzker received a positive test result during his routine COVID testing regimen,” according to the statement. “The Governor is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed the anti-viral medication, Paxlovid.”

Pritzker, a billionaire Democrat seeking a second term in November, will be working from home. He is fully vaccinated and double boosted, according to the statement.

He was in Florida over the weekend for an event with Democrats, delivering a scathing speech that included criticisms against Governor Ron DeSantis, who’s considered a contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

