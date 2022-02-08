(Bloomberg) -- An Illinois congressman is drafting legislation to reinstate a waiver on the interest that states must pay on unemployment insurance loans they took from the federal government when job losses mounted and revenue shrank during the pandemic.

Congressman Danny Davis, a Chicago-area Democrat, said he plans to propose legislation that would retroactively waive the interest that’s accrued since September -- when the last waiver expired -- and extend it for another 12 months.

California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania and the Virgin Islands together have outstanding balances of $39.4 billion in so-called advances to pay unemployment benefits. Since September, they’ve accrued $315.8 million in interest.

“Given that the pandemic continues, these states continue to need financial relief to improve their recovery during the dual economic and public health crises,” Davis said in an emailed statement. “If required to pay the interest, states will be forced to either increase employer unemployment taxes or divert state resources that could be used for economic recovery.”

Still, extending the waiver would come at a time when states are flush with cash as they take in extraordinary federal stimulus and see a rebounding economy helping to pad balance sheets.

Davis said he’s working with Representative Brad Schneider, a Democrat from the suburbs of Chicago, on the legislation. Illinois owes about $4.5 billion to the federal government after it drained reserves in its unemployment trust fund during the pandemic. Since September, the state has accrued almost $33 million.

State financial officers from eight states have been pushing for reinstatement of the waiver, sending a joint letter in December to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asking for support. They stressed at the time that the waiver expiration was originally determined assuming the pandemic would likely be over and the economy recovering.

