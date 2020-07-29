(Bloomberg) -- Illinois, which is starting to see Covid-19 metrics climb again, will put limits on youth and adult recreational sports activities starting on Aug. 15 to curb the spread of Covid-19, Governor J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.

The plan groups various sports into lower, medium or higher risk based on proximity and the amount of contact during play, according to an emailed statement from the governor’s office. The plan temporarily halts competitive play for most higher to medium-risk sports “pending further health progress,” according to the statement. Football is considered higher risk, soccer is medium while bowling is lower risk, according to the guidelines.

Illinois reported 1,393 new virus cases on Wednesday, up from 1,076 a day earlier and its seven-day rolling test positivity rate has been climbing in recent weeks to 3.8%. Hospitalizations have ticked up, and as of last week four counties were at warning levels, indicating two or more COVID-19 risk indicators, which measure the amount of the virus, showed an increase.

“Right now, things are not heading in the right direction,” Pritzker said during a press conference. He expressed disappointment for the students who will miss out on sports. While individual districts are making their own decisions, Pritzker said he’s also watching school openings closely.

He warned that without observance of mitigations and guidelines such as wearing masks to control the spread, further restrictions may come.

“If things don’t change, a reversal is where we are headed,” he said.

The limits apply to private clubs, park districts, schools and other organizations. It’s the first statewide restriction on schools since Illinois began reopening in late May.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.