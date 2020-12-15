Illinois Plans to Cut More Than $700 Million from Budget

(Bloomberg) -- Illinois must freeze hiring, reduce grant funding and potentially furlough state workers to cut its fiscal 2021 budget by $711 million, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced on Tuesday.

“This is going to be tough,” Pritzker said during his daily press conference.

Pritzker is trying to close a $3.9 billion budget gap this year after voters last month rejected a proposal he championed to replace the state’s flat income-tax rate with a graduated levy on higher earners to increase revenue. The cuts also come amid signals from Congress that the next stimulus package may not include more aid for state and local governments.

The cuts would hit a variety of executive agencies including human services, corrections, public safety, commerce and economic opportunity and agriculture. The state is aiming for personnel cuts of $75 million.

