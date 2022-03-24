(Bloomberg) -- The Illinois Senate on Thursday passed legislation to allocate $2.7 billion in relief aid to pay down more than half the debt the state owes to the federal government after depleting its unemployment insurance trust fund.

The measure uses American Rescue Plan Act funds to help pay down Illinois’s roughly $4.5 billion loan it took from the federal government to pay benefits when joblessness soared during the pandemic. The bill passed the Senate for a concurrence vote after the Illinois House passed an amended version on Wednesday. It passed the Senate 39 to 16, and now heads to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk.

“Illinois is putting our fiscal house in order and paying off our debt,” Pritzker said in a statement.

The legislation pays down about $4.1 billion in state debt overall, including the $2.7 billion for the unemployment trust fund, about $900 million for employee health insurance, a supplemental $300 million payment for the state’s pension funds and more than $200 million to erase debt in the pre-paid Illinois college tuition trust fund, according to the governor’s office.

Republicans, the minority party in the General Assembly, have said a larger amount of federal aid should be used to repay debt and build up the unemployment insurance trust fund to avoid raising costs on businesses that contribute to pay for benefits. State Senator Sue Rezin, a Republican, questioned how Illinois will repay the outstanding $1.8 billion liability to the federal government.

“This is a huge impact on businesses who are trying to open up their doors and rehire people,” Rezin said in an interview.

Lawmakers have been negotiating with business and labor leaders over ways to pay down the debt like increasing contributions from businesses, reducing benefits for workers, or issuing bonds.

The Civic Federation, a budget watchdog, said in a report on Thursday that it supports Pritzker’s $45.4 billion fiscal 2023 proposed budget partly because the plan prioritizes paying down debt for items like unemployment insurance and pensions.

“However, we, caution that significant long-term challenges remain that must be addressed through long-term planning,” according to the federation’s report. “Without the pressure of a budget deficit and billions of dollars in unpaid bills, the state should embrace this opportunity to come up with a long-term vision for how it will maintain budgetary balance and financial stability into the future.”

