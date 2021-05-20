(Bloomberg) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a decision that shot down a conservative think tank leader’s effort to invalidate more than $14 billion of bonds sold by the state, promising to end a nearly two year legal saga.

John Tillman, the chief executive officer of the Illinois Policy Institute, a conservative think tank, filed a lawsuit in July 2019 claiming that pension bonds issued in 2003 and others sold in 2017 violated the state constitution because they weren’t issued for “specific purposes” but general expenses. The state argued that laws authorizing the 2003 and 2017 bonds satisfied that requirement.

Illinois bonds rose in active trading after the ruling, driving the average yield on some sold in 2017 to 1.11% from 1.4%. The case has been closely watched by investors in the $3.9 trillion municipal bond-market, where it was seen as a potential harbinger of potential lawsuits elsewhere if it prevailed.

In August 2019, a Sangamon County circuit associate judge denied Tillman’s petition to file the suit. The Supreme Court upheld that court’s decision, reversing a ruling from an appeals court.

“We hold that the circuit court did not abuse its discretion in denying the petition for leave to file a taxpayer action,” according to an opinion of the court delivered by Chief Justice Anne Burke that was posted on its website. “Accordingly, we reverse the judgment of the appellate court and affirm the judgment of the circuit court.”

A successful effort to invalidate the debt would have saddled investors with losses and potentially left the state facing higher interest rates to compensate for the risk of such challenges. The state already has $141 billion of unfunded pension liabilities, almost no money in its rainy day fund and expects deficits through at least 2026.

“We are pleased that the court upheld the legality of the general obligation bonds approved by the General Assembly in 2003 and 2017 and rejected the plaintiff’s belated attempt to create unnecessary havoc in Illinois’ fiscal standing,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office said in a statement.

Investors had largely been discounting the odds that it would succeed, though the case cast a pall over some of its debt.

“We are not surprised by the outcome of this case,” said Dennis Derby, a portfolio manager for Wells Fargo Asset Management, which owns Illinois debt that was challenged as well as other bonds issued by the state as part of a $40 billion municipal-bond portfolio.

“We hope with this behind the state, they can move forward in addressing the more pertinent fiscal issues,” he said in an interview.

