(Bloomberg) -- Illinois’s credit rating was upgraded by Moody’s Investors Service as its tax revenue rebounds along with the economy and it receives an influx of federal aid, pulling the state back from the cusp of a junk-bond rating.

The upgrade of the state’s general-obligation debt to Baa2 from Baa3 “is supported by material improvement in the state’s finances,” Moody’s said in a statement Tuesday. It is the first time Moody’s has raised Illinois’s rating since 1998, according to the state, and leaves it two steps above non-investment grade.

The step comes after Governor J.B. Pritzker enacted a budget that increases pension contributions and as the state repays an emergency loan from the Federal Reserve and cuts down its backlog of unpaid bills. The steps were are marked improvement for a state that had long been at the risk of being the first in the U.S. to be cut to junk.

“Moody’s ratings upgrade demonstrates that Illinois’ finances are heading in the right direction for the first time in two decades,” Pritzker said in an emailed statement. “A ratings upgrade pays momentous dividends for taxpayers.”

Illinois finances have been buoyed by the economic recovery as revenues exceed expectations and it receives $8.1 billion in aid from President Joe Biden’s rescue plan. The state is paying back the outstanding portion of the $3.2 billion it borrowed from the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending facility last year with higher-than-anticipated revenue. The state has cut its unpaid bills to less than $3 billion from more than $16 billion in 2017 during the state’s budget impasse.

(Adds date of last upgrade in second paragraph.)

