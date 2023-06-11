(Bloomberg) -- Illumina Inc.’s board accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Francis deSouza, effective Sunday, according to a statement.

DeSouza joined the company in 2013 and has been Illumina’s CEO since 2016. Earlier this year, activist investor Carl Icahn called for deSouza’s dismissal amid a proxy fight.

“We are confident Illumina can continue to execute on its goals while we conduct and complete a CEO search process,” Chairman Stephen P. MacMillan said.

The board is now looking for a new chief executive and will review both internal and external candidates. Charles Dadswell, senior vice president and general counsel, has been named interim CEO while the company conducts a search for a new CEO.

