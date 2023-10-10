(Bloomberg) -- European Union merger watchdogs are poised to deliver on their threat to order Illumina Inc. to sell cancer-test provider Grail Inc., undoing a $7 billion acquisition it closed without EU permission.

The EU decision could be issued in the coming days, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. It would be the biggest escalation in a long-running legal fight over the deal, which was vetoed by the European Commission last year over concerns the tie-up would hamper competition.

Illumina intends to appeal any order to sell the company, according to the Financial Times, which reported earlier on the EU’s planned decision. The company and the commission both declined to comment.

Illumina fell 3.1% at 12:06 p.m in New York, almost triple the Russell 3000 Index Medical Equipment Subsector.

The deal has been mired in regulatory controversy on both sides of the Atlantic. The Brussels-based commission has already slapped Illumina with a €432 million ($456 million) fine in July for acquiring Grail before it was vetted by the agency.

Illumina Challenges FTC in-House Trials in Grail Deal Appeal

Grail was spun off from DNA sequencing giant Illumina in 2016 to develop a blood test to detect 50 types of early stages of cancer. Illumina sought to buy back the startup and provoked authorities by closing the deal in August 2021 despite pending investigations.

Illumina has a series of disputes pending in the EU courts, including a challenge of the EU merger veto. The company has said the commission had no jurisdiction over the transaction, which is between two American companies with no foreseeable impact on competition in Europe.

One of the disputes is seen as a test case for a new policy to pick up takeovers of low- or zero-revenue targets that previously sneaked under the antitrust radar despite posing a risk to competition.

