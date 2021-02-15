(Bloomberg) -- Imax China Holding Inc. led a rally in Chinese entertainment stocks after data showed local box-office revenue hit a record high during the Lunar New Year weekend.

Ticket sales for the first five days of the Lunar New Year holidays touched 5.7 billion yuan ($880 million), surpassing figures for the same period in 2019, according to Maoyan Entertainment, with Chinese films emerging as the top contributors.

Imax China surged by as much as a record 88% in Hong Kong on Tuesday, while Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. jumped 22% and Maoyan rose 25%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

