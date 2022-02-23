(Bloomberg) -- Imax Corp. is looking to host anywhere from 10 to 25 live events that will be streamed in its theaters this year, testing a new strategy as it copes with a still challenging market for cinemas.

Richard Gelfond, the company’s chief executive officer, said he’s looking at events such as concerts, stand-up comedy shows and e-sports tournaments to play on Imax screens. Two concerts by rapper Kanye West were featured in dozens of Imax theaters this week and in December, with tickets nearly sold out.

“I think there’s an explosion in the experiential economy, people seeking out live events,” Gelfond said during a phone interview Wednesday. “There’s tremendous audience demand.”

The Mississauga, Canada-based company reported fourth-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ estimates Wednesday. That was in part spurred by the success of Sony Group’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the top-grossing film of the pandemic. The quarter was Imax’s strongest since 2019. Shares were up about 3% in late trading.

Imax is planning other interactive audience experiences, with stars and filmmakers participating in live question-and-answer sessions. Director Peter Jackson, for example, received queries in real time from audiences attending the Imax-only release of his Disney+ documentary, “The Beatles: Get Back” in January and February. The company earned more than $2 million in box office sales from that run.

The Imax theater network has nearly 1,700 locations in 87 countries and territories. About 70 theaters, or the equivalent of about 25,000 seats, have been upgraded with instant-simulcast technology. Imax plans to significantly expand that technology to other theaters. Doing so would not require large capital expenditures, according to Gelfond, because the technology is mostly internet-based.

Imax has tried other strategies to expand beyond films. In 2016 the company unsuccessfully tried to build virtual reality arcades before shutting that business down.

