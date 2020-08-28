(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund agreed to lend Ecuador $6.5 billion which will allow the nation to complete a bond restructuring plan and fund its 2020 budget.

The loan, announced by President Lenin Moreno Friday on Twitter, will enable the exchange of $17.4 billion of debt to go ahead before the Sept. 1 deadline. The nation had agreed with bondholders that it would seek a new IMF deal, and that the restructuring wouldn’t go ahead without one.

The deal replaces Ecuador’s previous agreement with the IMF, which was shelved amid the pandemic. Under that, the country was slated to receive $4.2 billion over three years.

Ecuador was badly ravaged by the Covid-19 outbreak, which led to corpses piled up on sidewalks in Guayaquil.

The economy was also hit particularly hard, since the debt crisis made it impossible to deploy fiscal stimulus to soften the impact of lockdowns. At the same time, prices crashed for crude, while Ecuador’s use of the U.S. dollar as its currency made its exports more expensive as the greenback strengthened.

