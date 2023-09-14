18h ago
IMF and World Bank Meetings to Go Ahead as Planned, Morocco Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Morocco confirmed that the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings scheduled to take place next month in Marrakech will go ahead as planned, despite last week’s devastating earthquake near the city.
The event will still happen from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15, central bank Governor Abdellatif Jouahri said Thursday at a conference in Morocco’s capital, Rabat.
The death toll from Friday’s quake in the High Atlas mountains — the strongest to hit Morocco in 120 years — stands at 2,946.
