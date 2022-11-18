(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund praised the UK government’s latest fiscal plan on Friday, a month after the lender criticized tax cuts that had roiled financial markets and sent the pound plunging.

The new plan was “prepared at a difficult time for the UK economy, against strong global headwinds,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Twitter. “It strikes the right balance between fiscal responsibility and protecting growth & vulnerable households.”

An IMF spokesperson said in a statement that the plan “navigates well the difficult tradeoff between fighting inflation and protecting household incomes in a recession primarily caused by the exogenous energy price shock.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on Thursday raised taxes for the UK’s biggest earners as he sought to stabilize the public finances and shield the most vulnerable families from recession.

The Treasury chief has been tasked with steadying the ship after one of the most chaotic periods in British history, after his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng’s push for unfunded tax cuts sparked a run on the pound. Since taking office last month, Hunt has been warning the British public -- and the Tory backbenchers who’d cheered on the tax cutting plan -- that he would have to take “difficult decisions” to win back the confidence of investors.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.