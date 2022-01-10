(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund appointed Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas to succeed Gita Gopinath as its chief economist.

Gourinchas is currently the University of California at Berkeley’s faculty director of the Clausen Center for International Business & Policy, and the S.K. and Angela Chan professor of Global Management, the Washington-based fund said in an emailed statement Monday. He is also program director of International Finance and Macroeconomics at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

He starts his new position on Jan. 24 part time, transitioning to full time on April 1, the fund said.

