(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund executive board approved Jordan’s request to increase its loan access by about $200 million, saying that the nation has shown strong performance in implementing its reform agenda while maintaining macroeconomic and financial stability.

The completion of the second review of Jordan’s so-called extended fund facility also will make about $206 million immediately available, bringing disbursements for the country since the start of 2020 to around $900 million, the IMF said in a statement on Thursday.

The financial access will help the nation “strengthen its balance of payments and catalyze support from other development partners, which will be critical to enable Jordan deal with the economic and social impact of the Covid shock, while hosting some 1.3 million Syrian refugees,” the IMF said.

Jordan and the IMF in February 2020 signed a $1.3 billion agreement aimed at increasing growth, stimulating job creation, strengthening external and fiscal stability and improving public spending. The first review unlocked $148 million late last year, the nation received about $400 million under the rapid financing instrument in May 2020.

Jordan has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic as it faced a drop in the usual donor grants and government revenues. Unemployment rose to a record high of 24.7% in the last quarter of 2020 and its gross domestic product contracted by 2% in the same year, according to IMF estimates. The government introduced a stimulus package to help businesses cope with the restrictions and asked banks to defer loan repayments.

