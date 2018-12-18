(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund approved a new $3.9 billion bailout program for Ukraine to help stabilize the economy and help the government pay back its debts, according to President Petro Poroshenko.

The board of the Washington-based lender agreed on Tuesday to provide the eastern European country with the first $1.4 billion disbursement. It’s part of the stand-by program which replaces a bailout that suffered long delays as the government failed to implement the reforms necessary to release the cash.

“Such decisions that come from leading world financial institutions ensure stability of our progress and strengthen resilience of Ukraine against severe internal and external challenges,” Poroshenko said on Facebook. “Keep walking on with confidence!”

The IMF’s decision will help reassure investors in a year in which other emerging markets have been hammered and Ukraine itself has been repeatedly cited as among the most vulnerable. Ukraine is due to pay almost $5 billion to foreign creditors in 2019. The tranche was approved despite Ukraine’s decision in November to impose martial law in some regions after Russia seized three ships and their crews in the Azov Sea.

Ukraine Debt

The funds will replenish Ukraine’s foreign-currency reserves. Should the conditions be met, another two tranches will follow next year, when presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled. Renewed cooperation with the IMF may boost appetite for Ukrainian debt on international markets. The government raised $2 billion in an October bond issue.

The IMF is expected to consider releasing the next tranches in May and November, according to the country’s Finance Ministry.

The World Bank also approved on Tuesday a $750 million “policy-based guarantee” for Ukraine “to support important reforms in banking, anti-corruption, agricultural land, pensions, utility subsidies, and healthcare.” The guarantee is expected to help Ukraine raise $1 billion on international markets, the lender said.

