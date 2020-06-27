(Bloomberg) --

The International Monetary Fund’s executive board approved a $5.2 billion stand-by arrangement for Egypt, boosting the most populous Arab country’s economy as it grapples with the impact of Covid-19, the Washington-based lender said Friday.

The one-year agreement follows Egypt’s securing of $2.8 billion from the fund last month to help cover a coronavirus-related funding gap, a move that’s already showed signs of fueling confidence among investors in the country’s debt.

The SBA “aims to help Egypt cope with challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing Fund resources to meet Egypt’s balance of payments needs and to finance the budget deficit,” according to a statement, released after an executive board meeting.

The North African nation last year wrapped up a sweeping IMF-backed reform program that had included a $12 billion loan and restored macroeconomic growth after the 2011 uprising in which President Hosni Mubarak was ousted.

“Egypt was one of the fastest growing emerging markets prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the significant domestic and global disruptions from the pandemic have worsened the economic outlook and reshuffled policy priorities,” the IMF said.

The country raised $5 billion in May in its largest-ever issuance in international bond markets. It is also seeking to secure $4 billion from other, non-IMF sources, an official told Bloomberg.

Egypt saw its largest-ever capital outflows of about $17 billion in March and April. Its main sources of hard currency -- tourism, remittances and Suez Canal receipts -- are all facing disruptions caused by the virus.

That turbulence has been shown in net international reserves, which declined to $36 billion by end-May from $45.5 billion in February. The central bank partially covered the pullback of overseas portfolio capital through its repatriation mechanism, which guarantees investors can withdraw profits in hard currency.

The IMF agreements have helped restore Egypt’s appeal to fixed-income investors, with the country seeing net capital inflows this month for the first time since the end of February, according to Cairo-based investment bank EFG Hermes.

The authorities’ economic policy framework, supported by the SBA, aims to maintain Egypt’s macroeconomic stability with priorities including “anchor inflation expectation and safeguard financial stability while maintaining a flexible exchange rate,” the IMF said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.