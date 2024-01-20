(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund agreed to disburse a second tranche of $600 million to Ghana as part of a three-year bailout program, a week after the nation reached a deal with bilateral creditors to restructure its debt.

Ghana’s performance under the program has been strong, the IMF said in a statement late Friday. All quantitative performance criteria for the first review and almost all indicative targets and structural benchmarks were met, the Washington-based lender said.

“Progress is also being made on debt restructuring, with the domestic debt exchange completed over the summer and an agreement recently reached on the restructuring of official bilateral debt,” it said.

The decision confirms a staff-level recommendation in October that the funds be dispensed once the West African nation secures an agreement with official creditors.

After months of negotiations, creditors from the Paris Club and others including China agreed on Jan. 12 to rework $5.4 billion of bilateral loans under the Group-of-20 Common Framework. They also accepted a moratorium on debt payments through May 2026.

Ghana must now revamp $13 billion in eurobonds. The country expects debt rework with the private investors to be finished by the end of March, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told Bloomberg in a Jan. 17 interview. The terms will need to be comparable to those reached with official creditors.

“We do hope for a rapid conclusion to these discussions” with commercial creditors, IMF Mission Chief for Ghana Stéphane Roudet said Friday. “We very much hope that good progress can be made in the next few weeks.”

The world’s second-largest cocoa producer approached the IMF for a bailout in July 2022 after its dollar bonds plunged and spending cuts failed to convince investors it will be able to repay debt. Almost a year later, the Washington-based lender approved the $3 billion program.

The next mission to review of Ghana’s program will likely take place in early April, Roudet said, paving the way for an executive board meeting to approve the next tranche of $360 million.

The country is reorganizing almost all of its $47 billion debt to make it sustainable under the program. It halted payments on most of its external debt just over a year ago and completed the restructuring of 126 billion cedis ($10.5 billion) of local-currency debt last year. In October it proposed a principal reduction of as much as a 40% for external commercial creditors, which includes holders of its eurobonds.

“There’s a sense globally that Ghana has done its part and therefore talking to the eurobond investors, there’s a sense of urgency,” Ofori-Atta told Bloomberg earlier this week.

