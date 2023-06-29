(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund gave the final nod to a $890 million disbursement of funding to Ukraine as military authorities say the country’s counteroffensive is making progress.

The IMF’s board approved the installment, which is a part of a broader four-year program, in its meeting on Thursday, it said in an emailed statement.

This is the second tranche the government in Kyiv has received as part of a $15.6 billion package approved in March. In April, the war-battered economy received $2.7 billion from the Washington-based lender.

“The authorities made strong progress in their commitments under” the program amid “difficult circumstances,” meeting all criteria, The IMF said Thursday in its statement. “The authorities’ commitment to the program remains firm.”

The board decision came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s military says its troops have retaken the initiative on the battlefield in an effort to push back Russian forces from occupied territory in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukraine is to receive one more $890 million tranche from the IMF in October if it meets conditions including restoring asset declaration of public officials.

“Sustained ownership and reform momentum in the challenging period ahead are essential to safeguard macroeconomic and financial stability,” the IMF said. This includes maintaining a strong tax revenue base, including by refraining from measures that would erode the tax base, supporting steady disinflation and exchange rate stability, supporting banking sector health, and advancing crucial governance and anti-corruption reforms, it said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.