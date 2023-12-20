(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund approved a $187 million transfer to Zambia, as the southern African faces fresh setbacks to an already prolonged debt restructuring process.

The fund, which had held back a payment earlier this year due to delays in Zambia’s deal with official creditors, decided that it had made enough ground on a separate deal with bondholders to allow this transfer.

The continued debt overhang and falling mining production in Africa’s second-biggest copper producer has knocked its currency to repeated record lows. That’s driven up the cost of living, with annual inflation climbing to a 20-month high of 12.9% in November.

“The authorities have maintained their efforts to stabilize the economy despite recurrent external shocks,” Antoinette Sayeh, deputy managing director and acting chair, said in a statement. “ Continuing to take measures to restore fiscal and debt sustainability, including advancing with the debt restructuring, and implementing reforms are critical.”

Zambia reached a memorandum of understanding with its official creditors in October to revamp $6.3 billion in debt. But it then cut a separate deal later that month to restructure $3 billion in eurobonds, which the the IMF and the official creditor committee rejected. The government in November reached a new deal for the bonds, but the OCC vetoed that agreement again, even as the IMF said it was compatible with Zambia’s economic program.

The official creditors argued that the revised bondholder deal wasn’t comparable to the debt relief efforts they’d agreed to, and that bondholders should do more. The investors holding the bonds, on the other hand, said their restructuring agreement was comparable and they can’t provide greater relief than what was already on the table.

