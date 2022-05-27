(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s rupee and stocks advanced on optimism the beleaguered nation may succeed in securing a critical financing from the International Monetary Fund. Dollar bonds also gained.

The currency advanced as much as 2%, while stocks also jumped by a similar magnitude after Pakistan’s government increased fuel prices from Friday to meet a key IMF condition for reviving a bailout program.

The resumption of the bailout may provide a much-needed relief to keep the South Asian nation’s economy afloat and avert a default. The stocks have tumbled and the Pakistani rupee dropped 9% in the past month, the worst performer among Asian nations, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The country’s dollar bonds dropped to a record low last week.

“It was the decision that was needed,” and “brings Pakistan quite close to unlocking funds from IMF,” said Ali Wahab, head of debt capital markets at Sharjah Islamic Bank. “The country needs stability and the removal of subsidies,” in a phased manner are needed, he said.

The KSE-100 Index gained as much as 2% to 43,520.35 on Friday, the biggest jump in over a month, while the rupee gained 1.5%, up the most since early April. Dollar bonds also gained by the most in two months.

Pakistan’s decision to raise fuel prices comes a day after the two sides ended week-long talks without reaching an agreement to revive the stalled loan.

Unlocking those funds would be critical to meeting $6.4 billion in dollar debt due over the next three years and avoiding a sovereign default.

The loan program announced in 2019 was suspended earlier this year after ousted prime minister Imran Khan reduced fuel prices and then froze them for four months, a move that cost the government $600 million a month in subsidies. Premier Sharif deferred price increase three times since coming to power on April 11, causing a panic in markets over whether the government will be able to resume the IMF program.

The fund’s team emphasized the urgency for “concrete policy actions,” including the removal of fuel and energy subsidies, and for the 2023 fiscal year budget to meet program objectives, the IMF said in a statement on May 25.

The successful resumption of the program will unlock the remaining $3 billion from the loan program. Pakistan has also requested the IMF to extend its loan program for a year and increase the loan size by a further $2 billion.

Meanwhile, political uncertainty looms large in Pakistan as ousted premier Imran Khan on Thursday demanded the government announce elections in six days that ends next week or else he will return to Islamabad with two million people for a sit-in.

“Investors will keep an eye on Khan’s six-day ultimatum,” said Adnan Khan, head of international sales at Intermarket Securities Ltd. in Karachi. “This may curb some enthusiasm later on and keep the market and rupee in check.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.