(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said its executive board met Monday with the law firm whose probe last month accused the lender’s chief, Kristalina Georgieva, of improperly pressuring subordinates while at the World Bank to adjust a ranking in China’s favor.

The IMF said its board will “also meet on the matter soon” with Georgieva as part of the process. The board “remains committed to a thorough, objective, and timely review,” according to an IMF statement Monday.

