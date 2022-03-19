(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund’s board of directors will discuss Argentina’s $45 billion agreement on Friday, the final step of approval after two years of negotiations.

The government requested combining two payments due to the IMF on Monday and Tuesday for a total of about $2.8 billion into one single payment due on March 31, according to an IMF statement published Saturday. The IMF said such a change is consistent with its rules and Argentina won’t enter into “arrears” or default as a result.

Argentina’s congress passed legislation this week that approved the IMF’s financing of the new deal, but not the economic policies underpinning the program.

Congressional approval “is an important signal that Argentina is committed to policies that will encourage more sustainable and inclusive growth,” IMF chief spokesperson Gerry Rice said in the statement.

Still, the agreement further exposed a divide within the ruling coalition led by President Alberto Fernandez, with several lawmakers in the far-left wing of the bloc voting against the deal.

Upon board approval, Argentina would soon receive about $9.8 billion from the IMF to refinance payments from a previous program and bolster the central bank’s reserves. The rest of the disbursements, totaling $45 billion, are conditioned to the government meeting certain fiscal and monetary targets in quarterly reviews.

