(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund’s executive board will meet this month to discuss a 48-month extended credit facility for Malawi that may unlock $174 million over four years for the African nation.

The Nov. 15 meeting follows a staff-level agreement in September after the second and final review of a 12-month program with executive board involvement. The lender expects an ECF will catalyze much-needed grant financing.

Malawi’s economy has been buffeted by a series of shocks, including a cholera outbreak and a deadly cyclone. A shortage of foreign exchange has weighed on economic activity and is seen stoking annual inflation to an average 30.3% this year, according to the IMF.

Under the program, Malawian authorities adjusted spending and cut government borrowing. The central bank resumed foreign exchange auctions and also tightened monetary policy to contain inflation, the IMF said in September.

