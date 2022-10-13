(Bloomberg) -- Latin American central banks should beware not to cut interest rates too early as inflationary pressure will remain elevated for some time, according to a new International Monetary Fund report.

The average inflation rate in Latin America and the Caribbean will rise to 14.6% by the end of this year, slowing to 9.5% in 2023, the Fund said, with most of the countries registering inflation rates above their central bank targets.

“Going forward, monetary policy should stay the course and not ease prematurely,” according to the report prepared by the IMF’s Western Hemisphere director Ilan Goldfajn together with economists Santiago Acosta Ormaechea, Gustavo Adler, and Anna Ivanova. “Price pressures have recently broadened, affecting items of the consumption baskets beyond food and energy.”

Latin American central banks were among the first to raise interest rates in the wake of the pandemic, with Brazil kicking off a tightening cycle in March 2021.

Most countries in the region are now nearing the end of this road, with inflation close to or beyond its peak. On Wednesday, Chile said it will keep rates steady after a last increase of half a percentage point, following Brazil, which halted its own cycle last month.

Yet inflation in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru is seen by the IMF averaging 7.8% by December and 4.9% next year, above the tolerance bands of their central banks in most cases. At the same time, the Washington-based fund revised its 2022 growth forecast for the region upwards to 3.5% from 3%, but halving to just 1.7% next year.

Higher commodity prices, strong external demand, rising remittances and a rebound from tourism have so far mitigated the impact of rising US interest rates, the IMF economists said in the report released Thursday. But capital flows to emerging markets are slowing and prices of exports are now declining, leading Mexico and some Caribbean economies to see their growth rates halved in 2023.

“The transition to higher global interest rates may be bumpy,” according to the report.

