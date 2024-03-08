IMF Chief Georgieva Says ‘Would Be Honored’ to Serve Second Term

(Bloomberg) -- Kristalina Georgieva said Friday that she “would be honored” to serve a second term leading the International Monetary Fund.

Georgieva, whose five-year term ends in September, had been pursuing a second run with the understanding that she has the support of France and Germany, the two largest economies in the European Union, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.

“I have received words of support for the work of the IMF from many of our members in recent weeks,” she wrote in a post on X Friday. “If the broader membership agrees, I would be honored to continue to serve.”

Georgieva, a Bulgarian economist, needs the backing of major European nations and the US to ensure the success of her bid.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said last week that Georgieva is doing a “great job” and that his country would back another term, and a German senior official signaled Thursday that Finance Minister Christian Lindner is sympathetic to reappointing Georgieva.

