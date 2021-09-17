(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Kristalina Georgieva risks seeing her authority as head of the International Monetary Fund undermined just weeks before an annual meeting of global finance chiefs, after being accused of influencing a report in China’s favor when she worked at the World Bank

The European Central Bank dismissed a Financial Times report that said chief economist Philip Lane told analysts privately the institution expects to reach its 2% inflation target by 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his government would bring surging prices under control and blamed “opportunists” for the rising cost of basic services

Portugal, which ranks among the European nations that are most dependent on tourism, expects annual revenue from the industry to reach the pre-pandemic record in about two years as the country continues to provide coronavirus vaccinations and eases travel restrictions

China’s tough virus curbs mean economic activity in the third quarter could be close to flat compared with the previous three months, while full-year growth may fall below 8%, a top forecaster said. Separately, Bloomberg Economics analysis says high-frequency data from China suggest further weakness in demand, extending a slowdown that was evident in the August activity data

Beijing has applied to join an Asia-Pacific trade pact once pushed by the U.S. as a way to isolate China and solidify its regional dominance

Treasury officials have identified what they believe are the most urgent risks posed by Tether and other stablecoins as they ready recommendations for stricter oversight of cryptocurrencies

The World Economic Forum will return to the Swiss ski resort of Davos in 2022

The push for a $15 federal minimum wage may have stalled in Congress, but Covid-19 is helping steer the U.S. ever closer toward a key objective of labor unions and their allies in the White House and on Capitol Hill

Wall Street influencers are making $500,000, topping even bankers

