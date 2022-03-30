(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia to focus on cutting its budget deficit and reforming state companies, describing the latest technical talks that could lead to crucial support for the North African nation as “constructive.”

The IMF’s recommendations come as the cradle of the Arab Spring uprisings reels from the economic shockwaves of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, which is adding to already surging fuel and food prices.

Tunisia’s reform plans could be complicated by a political standoff between President Kais Saied and the parliament he suspended after assuming more powers in July, in a move opponents dubbed a coup. Lawmakers attempted Wednesday to hold a virtual meeting, despite Saied’s warnings.

The IMF delegation’s March 23-25 visit also came amid a potential showdown with the country’s powerful UGTT labor union that frequently voices its opposition to planned cuts to public spending.

Tunisia’s government said last month it was targeting to reach an agreement with the IMF in April. In a recent report, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote the country looked unlikely to clinch a loan deal, with political opposition to fiscal reforms raising the risk that the government will eventually default on its debt.

The IMF statement on Wednesday said Tunisian authorities’ proposed reform program seeks to deal with key issues such as unemployment.

“In the short term, it aims to mitigate the impact of the war in Ukraine, while in the medium term, to assure stronger, durable inclusive growth and social protection,” the IMF said, without giving more details.

“Initiatives aimed at enhancing competition and the business climate are also critical to unlock the country’s potential growth and job creation,” it added.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.