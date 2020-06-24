(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

  • The International Monetary Fund downgraded its outlook for the coronavirus-ravaged world economy, projecting a significantly deeper recession and slower recovery than it anticipated just two months ago
  • The Covid-19 pandemic is now predicted to kill 180,000 Americans by October, adding to dire signs that prompted a stock-market selloff and drastic measures from government leaders
  • The U.S. is weighing new tariffs on $3.1 billion of exports from France, Germany, Spain and the U.K., adding to an arsenal the Trump administration is threatening to use against Europe
  • Recurring coronavirus outbreaks will probably hold back U.S. economic growth and leave unemployment at elevated levels in the coming years, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make India more self-reliant, but if the experience over the past few years is anything to go by, it’s not going to be easy
  • Fitch Ratings stripped Canada of its AAA status amid a spike in emergency spending for Covid-19, making it the first top-rated country to be downgraded by the ratings agency during the pandemic
  • U.S. health and agricultural authorities issued thinly veiled criticism of new demands from China that food exporters sign documents stating that they comply with safety standards to prevent transmission of Covid-19
  • Egypt’s central bank will probably preserve one of the world’s highest real interest rates when it meets on Thursday, which has drawn investors back to the nation’s assets
  • Global central banks have developed a “concrete toolbox” to better prepare for the risks climate change. A group of central banks known as the Network for Greening the Financial System says its new reference scenarios will help them navigate the implications of global warming

