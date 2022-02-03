(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund is focused on getting Argentina to make economic changes that will curb runaway inflation and wants a plan to increase tax revenue and improve public spending in a staff-level agreement that it’s negotiating with the nation.

The IMF recognizes that the program being worked out after an initial understanding was reached last week needs to have broader support from society than the one that collapsed in 2018, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday. A program would help the nation avoid an even-worse economic deterioration and increasing poverty as it battles inflation running above 50%, she said.

Georgieva underlined the importance of the plan being based on realistic assumptions that don’t only depend on a best-case scenario. It must recognize the limits of the potential for making changes in Argentina in the coming years, given the opposition from the radical left-wing portion of the country’s ruling Peronist coalition, she said.

Tax and spending changes are “two areas of structural conditionality that would come in the staff-level agreement,” Georgieva told reporters in a virtual news conference. “Our main focus is to get Argentina out of this very dangerous path of high inflation.”

Argentina and the IMF must agree on details of the deal in the coming weeks, and it still needs to be approved by the country’s congress and the IMF’s board of directors. The pact would help refinance more than $40 billion of outstanding debt the nation has with the lender stemming from a record bailout given in 2018.

The IMF says that Argentina has agreed to gradually decrease its energy subsidies, which in 2021 were almost $11 billion. But there are still no details on how exactly that process will be carried out, and raising prices may be the most politically sensitive decision in Argentina’s IMF deal.

Georgieva said that the subsidies have been “quite generous, not just for the poor people in Argentina.”

