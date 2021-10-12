42m ago
IMF Head, Not in Stagflation Now, London Back to Office: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Kristalina Georgieva will remain as head of the International Monetary Fund after the lender’s board reviewed accusations that she improperly influenced a World Bank ranking of China’s business climate
- Stagflation is too strong a word. But across the U.S., China and others, the recovery is losing momentum, Bloomberg Economics writes
- More bankers in London’s financial districts are buying lattes and returning to their desks every week, according to Bloomberg’s Pret Index
- Bets against the pound are gathering pace amid speculation that any Bank of England efforts to curb inflation would darken the outlook for growth and consumer sentiment
- As the economy tanked, more people in the U.K. and Ireland decided to open bookstores
- A one-off shift in workers’ pay wouldn’t be a sign of sustainably higher inflation, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said
- A surge in energy and metal prices is offering investors a fresh reminder of how the commodities market can fuel inflation
- The U.S. and China are still far apart on economics and trade
- Three U.S.-based academics won the 2021 Nobel Prize for economics for work using experiments that draw on real-life situations
