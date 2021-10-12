IMF Head, Not in Stagflation Now, London Back to Office: Eco Day

Kristalina Georgieva will remain as head of the International Monetary Fund after the lender’s board reviewed accusations that she improperly influenced a World Bank ranking of China’s business climate

Stagflation is too strong a word. But across the U.S., China and others, the recovery is losing momentum, Bloomberg Economics writes

More bankers in London’s financial districts are buying lattes and returning to their desks every week, according to Bloomberg’s Pret Index

Bets against the pound are gathering pace amid speculation that any Bank of England efforts to curb inflation would darken the outlook for growth and consumer sentiment

As the economy tanked, more people in the U.K. and Ireland decided to open bookstores

A one-off shift in workers’ pay wouldn’t be a sign of sustainably higher inflation, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said

A surge in energy and metal prices is offering investors a fresh reminder of how the commodities market can fuel inflation

The U.S. and China are still far apart on economics and trade

Three U.S.-based academics won the 2021 Nobel Prize for economics for work using experiments that draw on real-life situations

