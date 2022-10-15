(Bloomberg) -- Finance chiefs and central bankers meeting in Washington this week with clouds darkening over the global economy found a common way to let off some steam: joking about the disorder in UK markets and politics.

And they weren’t even doing it behind the Brits’ backs. In the case of Dutch central banker Klaas Knot, he made a pointed comment while sitting on the dais just feet away from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

“Nothing keeps me awake at night,” Knot said Saturday morning while responding to questions during a panel discussion. “Unless of course we were to have a crisis like the UK.”

Minutes later on the next panel, Brazil central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto chimed in with an unflattering comparison to emerging markets, after the UK government’s planned tax-cut package led the pound to plunge to its weakest since 1985 and gilt yields to surge.

“It was the first time in a long time that we see a reaction from markets on a fiscal package that resembles very much my daily life, which is how markets react to a fiscal package in emerging-market countries,” Campos Neto said.

The International Monetary Fund has been holding its annual meetings in Washington this week, bringing together global finance and central bank chiefs -- along with their development and banking counterparts -- at a fragile moment for the world economy.

Even after the misery of this year -- surging inflation, war in Ukraine, China’s slowdown -- Bloomberg Economics expects next year could be even worse. The IMF on Tuesday cut its forecast for worldwide growth in 2023 and said policies to tame high inflation may add risks to the global economy. Even President Joe Biden said this week that the US, the world’s biggest economy, could suffer a “very slight” recession.

ECB Is Deliberately Vague on Target for Interest Rate, Lane Says (2:14 p.m.)

The European Central Bank is being purposefully vague on how far interest rates will have to rise to ensure inflation returns to the 2% goal, according to Chief Economist Philip Lane.

Policymakers agreed at their last session in September that rate hikes will be needed at the next several meetings, Lane said. The Governing Council’s next gathering is scheduled for Oct. 27.

“We’re not trying to be overly precise about where that target level, where this terminal level is because it’s going to move with the data inflow,” he said. “So rather than saying here’s our number and that’s it, we were trying to signal wherever that takes us is what we are going to do.”

World Stage Marginalizes Africa, Finance Heads Say (1:23 p.m.)

Africa’s influence on issues of global importance remains far too narrow for a continent of 1.2 billion people who are bearing the brunt of external shocks, finance ministers said.

“We are at the table and increasingly so, but we occupy a small stool at the table,” Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said. “Most of the time we are recipients of support -- of aid, of resources -- as opposed to the giver of resources to the rest of the world and that creates a naturally uneven relationship, but we should strengthen ourselves and we should be listened to.”

Tunisia Reaches Agreement With IMF Over Crucial Funding Program (1:21 p.m.)

Tunisia reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund that may unlock $1.9 billion in loans and ease concerns of a debt default in a country gripped by economic and political crises.

The extended fund facility has a 48-month time frame and aims to support economic policies and reforms to be carried out by authorities, the Washington-based lender said in a statement Saturday. Final agreement on the arrangement still requires approval of the IMF’s executive board, which is scheduled to discuss the Tunisian request in December, it added.

Kuroda Pledges to Keep Easing Policy Even as Yen Hit 32-Year Low (12:05 p.m.)

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he’ll stick with monetary easing, signaling no change in stance after the yen continued its rapid slide this week and dropped to a fresh 32-year low.

“The BOJ considered it appropriate to continue with monetary easing, to support the economy, to ensure a shift in norms and to ensure the price stability target in a sustainable and stable manner,” Kuroda said at a Group of 30 seminar in Washington on Saturday.

Villeroy Says Central Banks Must Not Be Fooled by Price Caps (11:55 a.m.)

Government-funded price caps on energy aren’t a reason for central banks to ease off policies to combat surging inflation, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

“We should not be under the illusion that price caps reduce underlying inflation,” the European Central Bank policy maker said. “Price caps, if temporary, only reduce current measured inflation at the expense of future measured inflation -- it’s some kind of inflation smoothing.”

Brazil’s Campos Neto Says Inflation Dynamics Are Getting Better (11:12 a.m.)

Though most of the disinflation process in Brazil is due to recent tax cuts, inflation dynamics are getting better, central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said.

Markets are predicting the monetary authority will begin lowering rates in March, he said. He declined to elaborate, but said it’s a sign the market “understands that we’ve done a good job.”

“We’ve had three months of deflation now in a row -- a lot of it is because of the government measures,” he said. “So we don’t think it’s a special reason to celebrate. But the dynamics are getting better.”

Bailey Sees Meeting of Minds With Hunt on UK Fiscal (10:24 a.m.)

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he spoke with the UK’s new chancellor of the exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, and they agreed on the importance of fiscal sustainability.

“The very clear message there is a very clear and immediate meeting of minds on the importance of sustainability,” Bailey said.

Georgieva Says Path to Stability Clear But Not Easy (10:21 a.m.)

The path to stabilizing the world economy won’t be easy but it’s clearer following the International Monetary Fund’s annual meetings, with curbing inflation being a top focus, the fund’s chief said.

“What gives me grounds for optimism is the unity of purpose we have pursued during the meetings and the fact that we are coming out of the meetings with a much clearer focus of what is necessary to stabilize the world economy and put it on a sounder footing for tomorrow,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Saturday. “Not easy, but clear.”

The crisis lender’s leader said inflation is a tremendous risk for growth and well-being of people, and that members “have a clear recognition that we are in a much more complex policy environment today than we were in 2020.”

“I remind people, my predecessor, our fantastic Christine Lagarde, saying, ‘When the sun is shining, fix the roof.’ Remember this message? So here I am coming in her footsteps and saying those who haven’t fixed the roof when the sun is shining, now it is pouring. You guys better get up there and fix it. It is paramount to have strong fundamentals in a more shock-prone world we are now going to be leaving,” Georgieva said.

Zimbabwe Will Keep World’s Highest Interest Rates Into 2023 (10:04 a.m.)

Zimbabwe will keep the world’s highest benchmark interest rate of 200% into next year as it prioritizes economic stability ahead of high growth rates, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said.

“I think once we see that downtrend in month-on-month inflation being sustainable, maybe over a three- to four-month period, then we can begin to think about lowering interest rates,” Ncube said. “But for now, the tough monetary-regime stance and the tough fiscal stance also stands. That’s what it takes to bring stability and bring things under control.”

The southern African nation hiked interest rates to 200% in June to help rein in inflation and support a local currency that has lost more than 80% of its value against the US dollar this year. The tight monetary stance has resulted in a shortage of Zimbabwe dollars on the parallel market, enabling convergence of the official and unofficial exchange rates.

Bank of Korea’s Rhee Rejects Criticism Over Outsize Rate Hike (10:00 a.m.)

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong pushed back against criticism that this week’s outsize interest-rate increase breached a pledge to stick to quarter percentage-point moves.

“One thing I can say without a doubt is that the work of a central bank governor has never been more challenging,” he said in a speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics on Saturday.

Rhee in July oversaw the Korean central bank’s first-ever half-point increase, saying at the time that, barring unexpected events, he would prefer to keep to a gradual pace of tightening going forward. The governor’s guidance was a shift from the strategic ambiguity preferred by his predecessors.

But his plan only lasted one meeting as the Federal Reserve’s third-straight 75 basis-point hike sent the won tumbling, threatening to exacerbate Korea’s already elevated inflation. To put a floor under the currency, Rhee was forced Wednesday to deliver another half-point increase, with two dissenting votes.

IFI Neglect Forces Africa to Other Lending Sources, Zambia Says (9:31 a.m.)

International funding institutions have neglected African infrastructure development, leading to “overzealousness” in borrowing from other sources, said Zambia’s finance minister, Situmbeko Musokotwane.

While Musokotwane didn’t specify which lenders he was referring to, China has become the world’s biggest bilateral lender to countries including Zambia, where it’s financed more than $6 billion in projects from highways to airports -- debts that the southern African nation ultimately couldn’t afford.

“The international lending institutions, especially in the past, they do not fully appreciate the need for infrastructure,” Musokotwane told a news conference Saturday. “This is why of course when other lenders came on the scene promising infrastructure, those who are affected said, ‘Whoa, this is exactly what we are looking for.’ Of course, perhaps, they did so with overzealousness.”

Sudan Plans $200 Million Airport Revamp; in Talks With UAE on Port (9:31 a.m.)

Sudan is seeking as much as $200 million in investment to revamp an airport in its capital and is also pressing ahead with talks with the United Arab Emirates on a potential port project, its finance minister said.

Authorities are raising funds for the Khartoum airport “mainly from Sudanese sources,” although they’re open to foreign funding, Gibril Ibrahim said in an interview in Washington.

South Sudan Needs Aid, Concessional Loans, Finance Minister Says (8:25 a.m.)

South Sudan needs concessional financing and humanitarian assistance to tackle food insecurity that’s been exacerbated by supply shocks and inflation stemming from the war in Ukraine, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dier Tong Ngor said.

“Even before this war, some countries in Africa, my country included, were already food insecure,” Ngor said during a press conference Saturday. Tightening global financial conditions have constrained already limited fiscal space and “it has been very, very difficult for some of our countries to respond to these new developments, and a situation of increased food insecurity on the continent, in South Sudan, has increased immensely.”

ECB Must Not Let Up Too Soon in Inflation Fight, Nagel Says (7:52 a.m.)

The European Central Bank must press ahead with raising interest rates and reducing its balance sheet to ensure inflation expectations don’t become unmoored and demand a more aggressive policy response, according to Governing Council member Joachim Nagel.

Rate increases must continue after October, Nagel said. Given tensions in energy markets there are “significant upside risks” to the inflation outlook, he said, adding that prices in Germany will likely rise at an annual pace above 7% next year.

