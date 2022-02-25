(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund’s board is leaning against new loan disbursements for Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter, as Russian armed forces move toward the capital and threaten the country’s government.

An informal IMF board meeting on Friday discussed the economic and political uncertainty related to the war in Ukraine, according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing the closed-door meeting.

Ukraine also has asked for emergency financing, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement, without specifying the amount of the request.

“This week’s events in Ukraine are a matter of grave concern,” Georgieva said. She said she assured IMF board members that the fund will work “to support Ukraine in every way we can.” The IMF press department declined to comment on Friday’s board discussion beyond Georgieva’s statement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s beleaguered government has been counting on the IMF to unlock the next $700 million from a $5 billion loan for Ukraine approved in 2020.

The IMF is “exploring all options for further financial support,” including under the existing loan arrangement, of which $2.2 billion remains to be disbursed, Georgieva said.

Money for Ukraine was meant to be disbursed at the start of the loan and over four reviews scheduled every three to five months, though the first review was delayed from September 2020 to November 2021.

The IMF staff’s latest review of the aid program began on Wednesday.

The war in Ukraine has clouded the outlook for key caveats of IMF lending -- that the country have a reasonable chance of repayment and meet conditions laid out at the start of the aid program, the people said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.