The International Monetary Fund’s mission may start its review of Ukrainian government policies as soon as Sept. 21 as the country seeks to unlock a $5 billion loan frozen since last year.

The mission will probably work virtually because of the pandemic, Vladyslav Rashkovan, Ukraine’s representative at the Washington-based lender, told reporters at the YES conference in Kyiv.

Ukraine is struggling to unseal the aid program after earlier failing to meet conditions set by the IMF that included measures to combat corruption. The government may ask the lender to combine two tranches and to extend the program, which expires this year.

Financing from the European Commission of 600 million euros ($710 million) also hinges on Ukraine satisfying the IMF.

