(Bloomberg) -- An International Monetary Fund mission may visit Pakistan again in July to work out the proposed new loan program as the nation looks to conclude talks by the end of the month, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said.

Aurangzeb signaled that the visit was not compulsory for the staff-level agreement given that talks were ongoing. The IMF officials made a 10-day visit to Pakistan in May when the basic framework was hammered out, including targets, he added.

“Pakistan won’t quit stabilizing its economy process halfway,” he told reporters on Sunday.

The South Asian country is seeking an IMF loan program that will last at least three years to fix flaws in its economy and help it meet its debt payments. Pakistan narrowly escaped a default last summer after a loan program stalled.

Securing the loan package from the multilateral lender is crucial to ensure investments from abroad, Aurangzeb said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is looking for investment from Gulf states including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He is also pushing to launch the second phase of China’s multibillion economic corridor in Pakistan.

The Parliament last week approved a new budget that aims to boost its taxes by a record to meet the IMF conditions for a new program. Pakistan’s debt and defense consume most of its annual earnings.

