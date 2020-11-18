IMF Pushes Germany Not to Be Afraid to Spend More If Needed

(Bloomberg) -- Germany should stand ready to deploy additional fiscal support if needed until there is evidence of a sustained recovery, the International Monetary Fund said.

Europe’s largest economy will contract less this year than previously expected, the lender said after one of its regular reviews. At the same time, “the outlook is highly uncertain, and risks are tilted to the downside.”

After rebounding sharply from virus curbs earlier this year, Germany is in its second lockdown amid a new wave of coronavirus infections. Restaurants, bars, and other venues remain closed until at least the end of this month.

“Fiscal policy should remain sufficiently accommodative until there is evidence of a sustained recovery,” the IMF said. “The authorities should remain vigilant for signs of balance-sheet distress and labor market scarring and stand ready to deploy additional measures if needed.”

Additional measures could include extra grants to viable firms, reduced social-security contributions from low-income earners, and expedited public investment and spending on climate change-mitigation policies, the report said. Germany already announced further support this month to support some of the businesses most affected by the restrictions.

The IMF predicts Germany’s economy will shrink by about 5.5% this year, with “only a partial recovery” in 2021. In October, it had predicted a contraction of 6%.

