(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said that the new government in Afghanistan is cut off from using the fund’s reserve assets and other resources days before the nation is set to receive almost $500 million.

“As is always the case, the IMF is guided by the views of the international community,” an IMF spokesperson said by email Wednesday. “There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources.”

The country has been in line to automatically receive $455 million in reserves, known as special drawing rights or SDRs, on Monday to exchange for cash as part of a recently approved IMF plan to inject $650 billion of liquidity into the troubled global economy.

The nation now joins a small set of countries, including Venezuela and Myanmar, who will receive the assets at the IMF but will be unable to control them or exchange them for hard currency due to a lack of international recognition.

Biden’s administration had been taking steps to prevent the Taliban from being able to use the IMF-allocated reserves, according to a Treasury official.

On Tuesday, a group of 18 Republican lawmakers wrote to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and asked her to intervene at the IMF to prevent the new Taliban government from being able to use the reserves, known as SDRs.

“The government isn’t recognized, and that will take a while to sort out,” said Mark Sobel, a former U.S. representative to the fund’s executive board and longtime Treasury Department official now at the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.“Even then, I don’t know that there’s a central bank governor or someone who the IMF can call up and deal with. There’s no way that gets sorted out in the next few weeks.”

