(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, will leave for Asia on Wednesday for a tour that will take her to China, Indonesia and India.

China will be the first stop, where she will meet with some of the country’s top leaders, before departing on Sept. 3, a spokesperson for the bank said Monday night.

Then it’s on to Indonesia, where Georgieva will take part in the leaders’ summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Jakarta, according to the IMF spokesperson.

In India, she will attend the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10.

Her Asia tour comes after the IMF last month raised its outlook for the world economy this year, partly on expectations for a soft landing in the US — seeing global gross domestic product growing 3%. The bank warned, however, of lingering risks from higher interest rates and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television last Friday, Georgieva said she expected global monetary policies to diverge after most major central bankers have spent the last year tightening credit conditions to slow price gains.

