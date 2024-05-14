(Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s international bondholders should quickly complete the restructuring of the notes after the government announced the start of the process, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

The government of Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter will meet eurobond investors June 4 to ask them to approve exchanging what’s grown to almost $3.9 billion of debt for new instruments. That forms part of broader efforts to rework more than $13 billion of loans under the Group of 20’s Common Framework mechanism.

Zambia’s seen as a test case for the plan that the G20 drafted to help poor nations with unaffordable loans. A deal with bondholders would be the first under the Common Framework that Ghana and Ethiopia are also using to restructure their own debt. It’s also a crucial step for Zambia to remain on track with its $1.3 billion funded program with the IMF.

“The successful implementation of this agreement will provide significant external debt service relief and further contribute to Zambia’s efforts to restore debt sustainability,” Georgieva said in a statement Tuesday. “Rapid completion of the debt operation with high participation would be vital for the success of the program.”

Zambia’s dollar bonds and currency have rallied this week. The $1.25 billion of notes due 2027 gained 1.2% on Monday, while the kwacha advanced as much as 5% against the dollar.

A steering committee of bondholders struck a deal with the government in March to revamp the debt, which would see them take an $840 million haircut to the original amount owed, added to past due interest since Zambia first defaulted in 2020. Bondholders need to approve the deal in the June 4 meetings for the exchange to take place.

Zambia is also in talks to restructure about $3.3 billion of commercial loans separate to the eurobonds. Chinese creditors hold most of that debt, and talks are progressing well, Zambian Treasury Secretary Felix Nkulukusa said last week. It’s already signed memoranda of understanding with its official bilateral creditors to revamp $6.3 billion of credit.

