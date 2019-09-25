(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Argentina’s financial program with the International Monetary Fund will be on hold for some time as the nation grapples with severe political and economic uncertainty, the Fund’s Acting Managing Director David Lipton said an interview.

The IMF will “work toward an eventual resumption of a relationship -- some kind of financial relationship with them -- which may have to wait awhile,” Lipton told Bloomberg Radio on Wednesday. “Argentina’s situation right now is extremely complex.”

His remarks are the clearest indication yet that the IMF’s record $56 billion agreement with Argentina is on ice for now, including a $5.4 billion loan disbursement that’s been up for approval since Sept. 15. The deal suffered a major blow when President Mauricio Macri announced he was delaying repayments to the Fund after losing an August primary vote to leftist Alberto Fernandez.

Macri’s defeat unleashed a currency crisis that forced him to implement capital controls and other measures that may violate key terms of the IMF deal. For his part, Fernandez hasn’t yet presented an economic program nor who will lead his economic team, although he had called for a revision of the IMF deal. Investors now see a 95% chance of default in Argentina within the next five years.

IMF Likely to Withhold Argentina’s Billions Until Policy Fog Lifts

Right now, Argentina doesn’t seem to meet IMF requirements, such as a sustainable debt path, for additional loan disbursements. Some analysts estimate the country has about $6 billion in funding needs for the rest of the year, so IMF money would help cover upcoming debt payments.

Whoever Wins

Lipton, who met with Macri, Economy Minister Hernan Lacunza and Central Bank President Guido Sandleris Tuesday in New York, said the IMF will work with whoever wins the Oct. 27 presidential election.

“We’re standing ready to help whichever side wins the presidential election,” he said. “It’s not our business to try to divine the political path forward, we can’t do that.”

Lipton dowplayed, however, Argentina’s use of capital controls that are leading to the revival of its parallel exchange rates, including a black market. Such controls, he said, are “something we can monitor.”

“We’ve dealt with countries that have parallel markets in many, many circumstances. That’s not a big challenge,” he added. “The bigger issue there is how to calm the market and stabilize the situation.”

Lacunza meet on Wednesday again with IMF officials in Washington and plan to return to the U.S. in a couple of weeks for the Fund’s annual meetings in October.

