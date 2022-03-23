IMF’s Rhee Is Nominated as Bank of Korea’s New Governor

(Bloomberg) -- Changyong Rhee, Asia-Pacific director for the International Monetary Fund, has been nominated to take the helm at the Bank of Korea, the presidential office said Wednesday.

Rhee, if confirmed, would replace Governor Lee Ju-yeol, who steps down at the end of March. Yonhap News Agency cited a presidential press secretary as saying that President Moon Jae-in discussed the nomination with his successor Yoon Suk Yeol before announcing it.

South Korean confirmation processes can take weeks, with a nominee required to go before a parliamentary panel before taking up their post. That means there’s a chance Rhee may miss the central bank’s April 14 interest-rate decision. The BOK is expected to resume policy tightening in coming months after standing pat in February.

Stubbornly high inflation, coupled with fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, threatens to dent the momentum of South Korea’s economic recovery. The BOK has been in the vanguard of rate hikes among central banks as the global economy emerged from the pandemic.

Rhee cited rising inflation and household debt among the biggest challenges facing the next BOK governor, in an interview on Tuesday with Bloomberg TV.

The IMF describes Rhee as a frequent policy adviser to South Korea’s presidential office, finance ministry and central bank. He holds a doctoral degree in economics from Harvard University and served as chief economist at the Asian Development Bank before joining the IMF in 2014.

