(Bloomberg) -- International Monetary Fund said that a record $56 billion program for Argentina didn’t succeed “in improving confidence” and was “fragile from its inception” despite the size of the loan, and that both capital flow management and a private debt reprofiling might have been addressed back in 2018.

The staff report released Wednesday, known as “ex-post evaluation” and led by IMF deputy director Odd Per Brekk, is a key step in IMF procedures, which require a staff review of a program with exceptional access.

“An early debt operation, combined with reintroduction of capital flow management measures, could have delivered a more robust program,” the report said. Though the evaluation added that the need for a debt operation wasn’t clear at the beginning of the program, it was later ruled out by Mauricio Macri administration.

Argentina’s three-year stand-by arrangement, with total disbursements for as much as $44 billion, represents more than 10 times the country’s allowance with the Fund. President Alberto Fernandez administration is negotiating a new program with the IMF to reschedule payments owed to the Washington-based multilateral lender.

Here are some key takeaways from the IMF’s report:

IMF Staff’s Evaluation

“Greater burden sharing with other official creditors could have, besides providing additional financing, signaled broader support from the international community, both of which could have supported confidence”

“Lack of ownership by all branches of government was fatal for the program,” the report added

“Rapid exchange rate depreciation starting in mid-2018 made the targeted disinflation path unrealistic due to the high pass through”

Existing debt instruments were “highly problematic”; central bank liabilities known as LEBACs “were not well understood at the time of the program request”

Argentina Views

Stand-by agreement was an “IMF-financed bailout to private creditors and to investors that had been speculating over carry trade opportunities”

Real goal of the program was to maintain 2018 government policies “at all costs, with IMF financing”

Inflation needs to be considered as a multicausal issue in future programs, and it can’t be addressed only by monetary policy

IMF needs to revise “political use” of their programs, reconsider meaning of ownership

“Program achieved nothing for Argentina other than massively aggravating a balance of payment problem”

