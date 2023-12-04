(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said Egypt’s battle against record consumer-price growth is its first focus, potentially easing pressure on authorities to imminently enact a much-anticipated currency devaluation.

“We prioritize fighting inflation and then of course we will look at the exchange-rate regime in that context,” Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in an interview Sunday with Sky News Arabia at the COP 28 climate summit in Dubai. “We were asked to help Egypt with inflation-targeting,” which is “very wise because inflation is the enemy of the poor,” she added.

Egypt, wrestling with its worst economic crisis in decades, has devalued the pound three times since early 2022, sending annual inflation soaring past 35%. A flexible exchange rate is a key plank of a $3 billion rescue package agreed with the IMF a year ago, but delays in fully implementing that have postponed two crucial program reviews and held back foreign investment.

Georgieva said in early October that Egypt would “bleed” precious reserves unless it devalues again. The pound is trading some 40% weaker on the local black market for US dollars than at banks. Another formal currency adjustment would likely fuel yet more painful price hikes for the country’s 105 million-plus population.

The IMF chief also told Sky News on Sunday the fund was “very likely” to augment the current loan because of new burdens the Arab nation is facing, including from instability and conflicts in bordering Gaza, Libya and Sudan.

Egypt had also been encouraged by the IMF to sell state-owned stakes in major companies at a quicker pace, but the lender signaled it sees there’s been progress after a handful of high-profile deals.

“Egypt has done a lot on the reform front in terms of creating better environment for private-sector investment, in opening more space for the private sector,” Georgieva said. The IMF “will continue to serve Egypt with the full strength of our policy capacity and our financial capacity,” she added.

