(Bloomberg) -- Egypt is “serious” about applying a flexible foreign exchange rate regime, a senior International Monetary Fund official told Arabic TV channel Asharq, as the Mideast’s most populous nation works to restore investor confidence in an economy battered by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The remarks by Jihad Azour, the IMF’s director for the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia, come after international ratings agencies and others voiced worries about the pace of reforms in the country of over 104 million people. Egypt agreed a $3 billion program from the IMF last year, but billions of dollars in extra financing expected to come mainly from Gulf Arab states has yet to materialize.

“There is strong collaboration between the fund’s team and Egyptian authorities,” Azour said in an interview with Asharq on Wednesday. “The Egyptian government is serious about this, they’re serious about having a flexible exchange rate.”

The first review of Egypt’s program, expected in March, has yet to take place. That delay, along with the wait for investment pledges from Gulf nations to be enacted, has deepened worries in the country grappling with its worst foreign-currency crunch and highest inflation rate in years.

Egypt has devalued the pound three times since March 2022, and analysts expecting another move this year. Authorities have been working to clear an import backlog that built up because of the shortage of foreign currency. That helped fuel a surge in prices and pushed the inflation rate up to 32.7% in March.

The country’s non-oil trade deficit narrowed to $17.3 billion in the first half of fiscal year 2022-23, according to the latest figures from the central bank, compared to $23.8 billion in the same period a year earlier. Much of that was due to a $6.3 billion fall in non-oil merchandise imports.

The Washington-based fund expects Egyptian inflation to average nearly 22% this year, according to its latest regional outlook. Economic growth is seen at 3.7%, a slower rate compared with 2022’s estimate.

As part of the broader program to revamp the economy and secure foreign currency, Egypt has also revived a plan to sell stakes in state-run companies, including in two military-affiliated firms.

Egyptian officials said they plan on netting at least $2 billion from the sale of some of those assets by the end of June. Some analysts have expressed concern over the pace of the initiative.

“Egypt over the past few years has undergone a large number of reforms,” Azour said. “The Egyptian economy has been able to confront big shocks.”

