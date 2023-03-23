(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said it’s yet to set a date for the first review of its $3 billion program for crisis-hit Egypt, which it had previously indicated may be completed this month.

“Preparations for the first review have started and dates for the first review mission will be announced when they have been agreed with the authorities,” Julie Kozack, the IMF spokeswoman, said in a press briefing Thursday.

The Washington-based lender had said in a Jan. 10 report that the first review “is expected to be completed in March.”

Read more: How to Know Where Egypt’s Once-in-Decade Crisis Is Heading

The impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has hit the Egyptian economy particularly hard, triggering major food and fuel-price increases and cutting off sources of vital tourism revenues. The Middle East’s most populous country is also struggling with its worst foreign-currency crunch in years.

Authorities have devalued the pound three times in the past year and intend to shift to a more flexible exchange rate, moves that helped secure the IMF loan. Last month, the country also revived a plan to sell stakes in a number of state-run companies to raise cash.

Read: Gulf Powers Play Hardball Over Sending Billions to Rescue Egypt

Egypt has secured $13 billion of deposits from its energy-rich Gulf allies, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, to shore up its finances. Those countries are waiting for more clarity on the trajectory of Egypt’s currency, the pound, and assurances that authorities are making deep economic reforms before delivering further pledges.

The IMF estimates Egypt’s external financing gap at around $17 billion and expects its program will help unlock about $14 billion more from international and regional partners.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.