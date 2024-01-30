IMF Says Israel’s Growth to Slow Heavily as Hamas War Drags On

(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s economic growth will slow substantially in 2024 as the war with Hamas in Gaza drags on, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Gross domestic product will increase by far less than the fund’s pre-war estimate of 3%, according to Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas.

“We’re going to be well below that,” he said in a briefing with reporters in Monday, adding that the IMF hasn’t yet published a specific number.

The war, which started on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants rampaged through southern Israel, continues to rage. Israeli officials say they’re still many months away from achieving their goal of destroying Hamas and it may even take them the whole of this year.

The Bank of Israel’s growth projection for 2024 is 2%, while the finance ministry’s estimate is lower at 1.6%.

There are already plenty of signs the $520 billion economy has been hit. The finance ministry said GDP probably contracted around 20% quarter-on-quarter between October and December.

Activity in many consumer sectors has slumped while businesses are struggling with a shortage of workers — hundreds of thousands were called up as army reservists, though a large proportion has now been released.

The fiscal deficit is set to surge to 6.6% of GDP this year.

