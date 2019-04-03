(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said Nigeria’s economy was growing too slowly to reduce poverty or joblessness and urged the government to boost revenue and scrap its system of multiple exchange rates.

“Growth is not enough,” Amine Mati, the IMF’s mission chief for Nigeria, said in an interview in Lagos on Wednesday as the Washington-based lender released its latest Article IV report for Africa’s biggest oil producer. “Our number-one recommendation is to get the revenue ratio up. It would increase the government’s resources and ability to spend on infrastructure. Total spending in the economy is not high enough. To ensure you get long-term investment coming in, you also need to unify the exchange rate.”

The economy is recovering from the 2014 crash in crude prices and the IMF forecasts that growth will accelerate to 2.1 percent this year from 1.9 percent in 2018. That would still leave it as one of Africa’s least buoyant economies and will be below the rate of population growth, which is about 3 percent.

Part of the problem is the government’s low tax base, which hinders its ability to boost demand through spending. Its ratio of revenue to gross domestic product is one of lowest in the world and will fall to 7 percent in 2019 from 8 percent last year, the IMF said in the Article IV report.

Nigeria needs to “urgently” implement structural reforms that would help diversify the economy away from oil, the IMF said. As well as boosting revenue and easing restrictions on businesses buying foreign exchange, these include increasing gasoline and electricity prices and making state-owned companies more efficient, the lender said.

“Under current policies, the outlook remains muted,” it said in the report. “Over the medium term, absent strong reforms, growth would hover around 2.5 percent, implying no per-capita growth as the economy faces limited increases in oil production and insufficient adjustment four years after the oil price shock.”

