(Bloomberg) -- While people care about global warming, a new report from the International Monetary Fund shows that those concerns don’t necessarily translate into support for climate-friendly policies.

The IMF posted the results of a YouGov survey, which included responses from people across 28 countries to document the relationship between environmental concerns and climate-mitigation efforts. The study found that most people see climate change as a threat. However, a number of other factors affect whether people will back policies aimed at lowering greenhouse-gas emissions. For example, researchers concluded that effective communication about a policy’s impact and the associated costs would likely increase support for climate change initiatives.

“There is a long way to go to keep global warming below 1.5 to 2 degrees compared with pre-industrial times,” said Bo Li, a deputy managing director at the IMF, in a statement. “Closing this gap will require ambitious and carefully calibrated policies that accelerate the green transition. But even the smartest policies cannot succeed without support from the public.”

For the report, market researcher YouGov surveyed almost 30,000 people between July and August to gauge their opinions about topics such as carbon pricing, regulations and subsidies for clean technology, as well as renewables. The report notes that during this time, high energy prices were top-of-mind for many respondents.

Concerns about corruption and high prices can erode support for climate-mitigation policies, according to the report. As a result, the researchers wrote that governments must strive “for clear and effective communication about policy efficacy and trade-offs.”

Li noted that the study still found “big gaps in the public’s knowledge” about policies and country-specific efforts to reduce emissions. For example, many of the survey's respondents had no opinion regarding climate-change policies, highlighting the need for additional education.

The survey concluded that women and people with higher levels of education were more likely to care about global warming. Respondents also noted a high level of interest in international agreements and collective action aimed at reducing global carbon emissions. Most people, in both higher and lower income countries, agreed that all countries should finance efforts to combat rising temperatures.

“Our goal is to help governments increase support for strong climate action, including joint measures across borders,” Li said. “We need to work together to solve this existential threat to our shared planet.”

