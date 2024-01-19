(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka has made “commendable progress” in putting debt onto a sustainable path, the International Monetary Fund said, as the nation looks to finalize debt deals with creditors.

Swift completion of final agreements with Sri Lanka’s official creditors, and reaching a resolution with external private creditors remain critical, the IMF said in a statement at the conclusion of a staff visit to the country.

The nation’s reform program is yielding the first signs of recovery, the lender said, calling on authorities to stay the course to ensure more broad-based and stable economic growth.

Other details from the statement:

Progress in meeting key commitments under the IMF-supported program will be formally assessed at a second review of Extended Fund Facility, alongside the 2024 Article IV consultation

Authorities need to urgently finalize amendments to the Banking Act, in line with IMF program commitments and to safeguard the stability of the financial sector. Sri Lanka must also implement its bank recapitalization plan and strengthen financial supervision and crisis management framework

Future monetary policy decisions should remain prudent with a focus on keeping inflation expectations well anchored

It’s important to continue rebuilding external buffers

Swift progress toward the introduction of a progressive property tax is key to ensuring fair burden sharing while sustaining the revenue-based consolidation

